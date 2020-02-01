$1.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) will report $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.14 and the highest is $1.22. Analog Devices posted earnings per share of $1.33 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full-year earnings of $4.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $5.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $6.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Analog Devices.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.50.

Shares of ADI stock traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,245,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,019. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $95.51 and a fifty-two week high of $124.79. The firm has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.83.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total transaction of $210,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $1,100,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,320 shares of company stock valued at $11,186,087 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1,880.0% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

