$1.18 Billion in Sales Expected for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) will report sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Square’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.16 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.27 billion. Square posted sales of $932.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Square will report full year sales of $4.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.43 billion to $4.67 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $5.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Square.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.85 million. Square had a positive return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SQ shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Square from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Square in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens upgraded Square from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Square in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Square has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.03.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $1,330,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 404,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,895,800.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total transaction of $397,204.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 229,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,300,698.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 247,339 shares of company stock worth $15,943,298. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in Square by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in Square in the third quarter worth $261,000. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC purchased a new position in Square in the third quarter worth $4,667,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its position in Square by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Square by 31.6% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,370,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,114,433. Square has a 12-month low of $54.41 and a 12-month high of $83.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -622.36, a PEG ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

