$0.76 EPS Expected for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) will announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the lowest is $0.75. Applied Materials posted earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full-year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $3.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Applied Materials.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share.

AMAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Applied Materials from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.62.

Applied Materials stock traded down $2.26 on Friday, hitting $57.99. 10,118,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,720,561. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $54.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.23. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $36.80 and a 1 year high of $64.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

In related news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $3,036,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 1,000,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $61,110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,053,000 shares of company stock valued at $64,335,080 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,071,712 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $103,378,000 after buying an additional 823,448 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,763,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $45,263,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in Applied Materials by 472.1% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 512,634 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,580,000 after purchasing an additional 650,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 52.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,825,947 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $91,116,000 after purchasing an additional 625,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

