$0.63 EPS Expected for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hologic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.65. Hologic posted earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Hologic will report full year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $2.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hologic.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. The firm had revenue of $850.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.40 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HOLX. BidaskClub upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded Hologic from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Hologic from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Hologic from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.93.

In related news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 194,396 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $8,924,720.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,379 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $230,948.46. Insiders sold a total of 251,453 shares of company stock valued at $11,871,295 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $1,132,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hologic by 266.8% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 9,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 6,609 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Hologic by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,181,687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,696,000 after buying an additional 8,911 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Hologic by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 360,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,725,000 after purchasing an additional 158,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

HOLX stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.52. 2,502,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,302,921. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.08 and its 200-day moving average is $50.30. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.17, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Hologic has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $55.16.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

