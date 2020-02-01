$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) will post $0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Universal Forest Products’ earnings. Universal Forest Products posted earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Forest Products will report full year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.50 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Universal Forest Products.

UFPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Universal Forest Products to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Universal Forest Products to $44.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on Universal Forest Products in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Forest Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.90. 287,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,047. Universal Forest Products has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $52.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.83.

In related news, Director William G. Currie sold 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $151,954.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 1,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $78,096.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,640,282.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,591 shares of company stock worth $531,251 in the last three months. 3.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Universal Forest Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Universal Forest Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Universal Forest Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Universal Forest Products by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Universal Forest Products by 665.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

