$0.32 EPS Expected for Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.33. Shenandoah Telecommunications posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.16. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $155.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.96 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 8.87%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SHEN shares. BidaskClub raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. B. Riley increased their price target on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

Shares of SHEN stock opened at $40.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $29.61 and a 12-month high of $51.18.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 220.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.37% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

