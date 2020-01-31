Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 642 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 117,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 20,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

XHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.07.

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.68. 29,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,926. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 52-week low of $18.34 and a 52-week high of $23.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.95.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $268.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.97 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

