Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 14,311 Shares of Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its holdings in Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,311 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Colony Capital were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Colony Capital by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Colony Capital by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 762,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Colony Capital by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 188,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 9,515 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Colony Capital by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,959,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,795,000 after acquiring an additional 139,379 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Colony Capital by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 535,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 92,391 shares during the period. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLNY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.66. The stock had a trading volume of 64,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,258,575. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.10. Colony Capital Inc has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $6.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Colony Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.97%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLNY. ValuEngine raised shares of Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Colony Capital Company Profile

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

