Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Position in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,012 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in WPX Energy were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in WPX Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 668,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in WPX Energy by 20.2% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 12,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in WPX Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in WPX Energy by 15.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in WPX Energy by 13.2% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 35,849 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank increased their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.73.

Shares of WPX Energy stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.95. 509,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,922,464. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.93 and its 200 day moving average is $10.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. WPX Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $8.79 and a 12 month high of $15.32.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.75 million. WPX Energy had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karl F. Kurz purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $113,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,990.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

