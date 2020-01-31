Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Position in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CLH. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter worth $24,328,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter worth $7,100,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,587,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,188,000 after purchasing an additional 41,323 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

In other news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 1,175 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $99,452.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,820 shares in the company, valued at $4,978,524.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $1,655,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,647,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,804,227.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,351 shares of company stock worth $1,851,907. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on CLH shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Clean Harbors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

NYSE CLH traded down $3.22 on Friday, reaching $82.16. 34,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,493. Clean Harbors Inc has a one year low of $56.13 and a one year high of $88.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 51.06 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Harbors Inc will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.