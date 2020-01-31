Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $518,000 Stock Holdings in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAH. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in PRA Health Sciences by 27,132.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,002,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,526,000 after buying an additional 999,295 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the third quarter worth about $61,706,000. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the third quarter worth about $39,236,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 66.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 760,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,464,000 after purchasing an additional 303,514 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the third quarter worth about $21,317,000. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAH traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.34. The stock had a trading volume of 12,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,058. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $115.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 27.73%. The company had revenue of $780.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. PRA Health Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

PRAH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. PRA Health Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.40.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

