Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $504,000 Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 12,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 9,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DCI traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.85. 705,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.69. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.82 and a 1-year high of $58.32.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $672.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.34 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 30.87% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

