Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stake in Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) by 134.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,507 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 6.8% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Pure Storage by 1,848.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Pure Storage by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 368,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Pure Storage by 38.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Pure Storage by 13.5% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 46,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.74.

NYSE PSTG traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,756,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,986,688. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.99. Pure Storage Inc has a 52 week low of $12.68 and a 52 week high of $23.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 1.67.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $428.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.39 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.11% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. Pure Storage’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pure Storage Inc will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Pure Storage Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

