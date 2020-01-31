Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 238.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 17,834 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1,465.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 84,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 79,120 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 12.6% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 11.1% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STWD traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,534,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,553. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.27. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.63 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 34.61%. The business had revenue of $288.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STWD. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

