Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 200 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,439 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Lumentum by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 1.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Lumentum by 6.6% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Lumentum by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Lumentum by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

LITE traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.77. 86,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,351,073. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.85. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $40.28 and a 52 week high of $84.49.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $449.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.16 million. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LITE shares. BidaskClub cut Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet raised Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on Lumentum from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.71.

In other Lumentum news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 3,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $249,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,502,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $676,170.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 151,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,536,331.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,648 shares of company stock valued at $6,172,911 in the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

