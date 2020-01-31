Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $467.21

Shares of Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $467.21 and traded as low as $404.00. Zotefoams shares last traded at $415.00, with a volume of 196,049 shares trading hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt reduced their target price on Zotefoams from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 540 ($7.10) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.07. The stock has a market cap of $197.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 433.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 465.39.

About Zotefoams (LON:ZTF)

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polymer foam in the United Kingdom and Eire, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefins, High-Performance Products (HPP), and MuCell Extrusion LLC (MEL) segments. It offers AZOTE family of polyolefin foams under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and ZOTEK range of high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK F, ZOTEK N, and ZOTEK PEBA brand names.

