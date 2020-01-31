Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $467.21

Shares of Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $467.21 and traded as low as $404.00. Zotefoams shares last traded at $415.00, with a volume of 196,049 shares trading hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt reduced their target price on Zotefoams from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 540 ($7.10) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.07. The stock has a market cap of $197.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 433.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 465.39.

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polymer foam in the United Kingdom and Eire, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefins, High-Performance Products (HPP), and MuCell Extrusion LLC (MEL) segments. It offers AZOTE family of polyolefin foams under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and ZOTEK range of high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK F, ZOTEK N, and ZOTEK PEBA brand names.

