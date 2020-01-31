ZIM (OTCMKTS:ZIMCF) Shares Down 33%

Zim Corp (OTCMKTS:ZIMCF) shares traded down 33% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.04 and last traded at $0.04, 234 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 76% from the average session volume of 986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.07. The company has a market cap of $440,000.00, a PE ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36.

ZIM (OTCMKTS:ZIMCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. ZIM had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 36.90%. The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter.

ZIM Corporation provides software products and services for the database and mobile markets in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Singapore, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Mobile and Enterprise Software. It develops and sells ZIM integrated development environment (IDE) software, an enterprise software for use in the design, development, and management of information databases and mission critical applications.

