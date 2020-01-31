ZelCash (ZEL) Reaches Market Cap of $3.22 Million

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One ZelCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, STEX and TradeOgre. ZelCash has a total market cap of $3.22 million and $5.67 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZelCash has traded down 12% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $115.44 or 0.01240085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00046726 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00025852 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00201650 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006650 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00067910 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001833 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

ZelCash Profile

ZelCash (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 86,939,300 coins. The official website for ZelCash is zel.cash. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZelCash Coin Trading

ZelCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZelCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZelCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

