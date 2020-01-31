ZClassic (ZCL) Price Tops $0.24 on Exchanges

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 30th. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $1.92 million and $3,797.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00002526 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.90 or 0.00699735 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00122610 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00120047 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000970 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 8,030,424 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin

ZClassic Coin Trading

ZClassic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

