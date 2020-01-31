Zap (ZAP) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $30,484.00

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. In the last week, Zap has traded down 14.3% against the dollar. Zap has a market capitalization of $682,602.00 and $30,484.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zap token can now be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zap alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00037103 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $544.20 or 0.05807869 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00025325 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00128262 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00016173 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00034131 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Zap Profile

Zap (ZAP) is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,534,257 tokens. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official website is www.zap.org

Zap Token Trading

Zap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.