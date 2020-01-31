Zacks: Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) Given $102.90 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.18 (Strong Buy) from the eleven brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. Jacobs Engineering’s rating score has improved by 13.2% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $102.90 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $1.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Jacobs Engineering an industry rank of 237 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on J shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of J traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.83. 43,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,170. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.63. Jacobs Engineering has a 52-week low of $63.70 and a 52-week high of $98.08.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.20. Jacobs Engineering had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Jacobs Engineering’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.47%.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

