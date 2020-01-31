Zacks: Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins SA (NYSE:IRS) Given $10.00 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins SA (NYSE:IRS) have earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.
Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $10.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins an industry rank of 98 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.
NYSE IRS traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $5.50. The company had a trading volume of 54,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,275. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.47 and its 200-day moving average is $6.51. The stock has a market cap of $340.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $15.44.
Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins (NYSE:IRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $377.39 million during the quarter. Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins had a negative return on equity of 26.00% and a negative net margin of 48.64%. As a group, analysts forecast that Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.
About Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, and office buildings and other non-shopping center properties primarily for rental purposes. The company also acquires and operates hotels; develops and sells residential properties; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.
