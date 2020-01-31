Zacks: Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins SA (NYSE:IRS) Given $10.00 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins SA (NYSE:IRS) have earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $10.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins an industry rank of 98 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 885,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,649,000 after buying an additional 256,104 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins by 213.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 116,141 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $469,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. 21.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IRS traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $5.50. The company had a trading volume of 54,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,275. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.47 and its 200-day moving average is $6.51. The stock has a market cap of $340.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $15.44.

Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins (NYSE:IRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $377.39 million during the quarter. Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins had a negative return on equity of 26.00% and a negative net margin of 48.64%. As a group, analysts forecast that Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, and office buildings and other non-shopping center properties primarily for rental purposes. The company also acquires and operates hotels; develops and sells residential properties; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.

