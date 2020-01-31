Zacks Investment Research Lowers PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company which principally invests in U.S. middle-market private companies in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans and equity investments. The companies in which it invests are typically highly leveraged, often as a result of leveraged buy-outs or other recapitalization transactions. PennantPark’s investment objectives are to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. PennantPark Investment Corporation is managed by PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC. “

PNNT has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised PennantPark Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PennantPark Investment from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PennantPark Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.25.

NASDAQ PNNT traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $6.54. The company had a trading volume of 193,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.35. The company has a market capitalization of $437.77 million, a PE ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.12. PennantPark Investment has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $7.34.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $27.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PennantPark Investment will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

In related news, CEO Arthur H. Penn purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.17 per share, with a total value of $98,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 193,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,339.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 515.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,541 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 38.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

