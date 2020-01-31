Zacks Investment Research Lowers BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BRP Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and distributes recreational vehicles. The Company offers watercrafts, sport boats, snowmobiles, pontoons, marine propulsion systems and all-terrain and utility vehicles, as well as engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircrafts. BRP Inc. is headquartered in Valcourt, Canada. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of BRP from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BRP currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.69.

Shares of DOOO traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $51.03. 6,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,827. BRP has a 1 year low of $26.34 and a 1 year high of $51.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.98.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.19. BRP had a net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 73.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BRP will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRP in the fourth quarter worth $1,212,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new stake in shares of BRP in the fourth quarter worth $783,000. Signition LP increased its position in shares of BRP by 11.1% in the third quarter. Signition LP now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of BRP by 245.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of BRP by 154.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 300,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,573,000 after acquiring an additional 182,448 shares in the last quarter. 24.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

