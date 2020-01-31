Zacks Investment Research Downgrades NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $282.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NextEra Energy’s fourth-quarter earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Earnings also decreased year over year due to softer contribution from its segments. However, the company is poised to benefit from ongoing investments, which in turn are going to boost its performance in the long run. NextEra’s “30 by 30” plan will help the company meet the goal of making its generation portfolio cleaner. The $50-$55B investment will modernize and strengthen its infrastructure. Shares of the company have outperformed its industry in the past year. However, its nature of business is subject to complex and comprehensive federal, state and other regulations. That said, if planned nuclear plant outages last longer or there is an unplanned outage, the company’s normal operations and profitability might be hindered.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $249.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $245.07.

NEE stock traded up $4.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $269.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,582,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,980. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $247.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.09. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $173.35 and a fifty-two week high of $270.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.15.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $9,157,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,620,069.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total value of $382,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,565,894.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,135 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,906. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 45,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,696,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at $16,188,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

