Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) to Sell

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Falcon Minerals Corporation own and acquire oil-weighted minerals. The company owns mineral, royalty and over-riding royalty interests primarily in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County and Gonzales County Texas. Falcon Minerals Corporation, formerly named Osprey Energy Acquisition Corp., is based in San Diego, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FLMN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Falcon Minerals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Falcon Minerals in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.80 target price on shares of Falcon Minerals in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLMN traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $5.43. 9,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,572. Falcon Minerals has a 1-year low of $5.31 and a 1-year high of $9.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.67 and a 200-day moving average of $6.55. The firm has a market cap of $459.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.57.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 22.83%. The business had revenue of $15.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Falcon Minerals will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Hite Hedge Asset Management Ll sold 950,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $5,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Falcon Minerals by 215.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Falcon Minerals by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Falcon Minerals during the third quarter worth $53,000. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Falcon Minerals by 6.7% during the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 960,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 60,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Falcon Minerals by 34.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

