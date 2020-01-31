Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) to Sell

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fair Isaac Corporation makes decisions smarter. The company’s solutions and technologies for Enterprise Decision Management give businesses the power to automate more processes, and apply more intelligence to every customer interaction. Through increasing the precision, consistency and agility of their decisions, Fair Isaac clients worldwide increase sales, build customer value, cut fraud losses, manage credit risk, reduce operational costs, meet changing compliance demands and enter new markets more profitably. Fair Isaac powers hundreds of billions of decisions each year in financial services, insurance, telecommunications, retail, consumer branded goods, healthcare and the public sector. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $352.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $387.40.

Shares of FICO traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $409.89. The stock had a trading volume of 244,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,660. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $388.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $348.30. Fair Isaac has a twelve month low of $216.98 and a twelve month high of $420.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $305.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.06 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 66.75% and a net margin of 16.56%. Fair Isaac’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fair Isaac will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.03, for a total transaction of $5,296,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,699,605.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 24,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.92, for a total value of $9,912,048.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,813,155.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,799 shares of company stock worth $23,184,398. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FICO. FMR LLC increased its position in Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after buying an additional 25,736 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Fair Isaac by 144.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,397,000 after buying an additional 34,593 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 4.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,084,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Fair Isaac by 14.5% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 5,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 337.9% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

