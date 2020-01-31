Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is focused on development and commercialization of a novel implantable SNM system for patients with urinary and bowel dysfunction and disrupting the SNM market. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is based in Irvine, CA. “

AXNX has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut Axonics Modulation Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Friday, November 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.22.

NASDAQ AXNX traded down $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,567. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.09 million, a PE ratio of -11.37 and a beta of -1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 6.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.65 and a 200 day moving average of $28.88. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $43.37.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 million. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 55.57% and a negative net margin of 1,530.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 555.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Axonics Modulation Technologies will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $622,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,250,103.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $1,555,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 608,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,618,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,135,000 shares of company stock valued at $27,517,658 over the last 90 days. 35.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXNX. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,001,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 143.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 947,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,806,000 after acquiring an additional 558,261 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,144,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 2,133.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 252,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after acquiring an additional 241,234 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 516,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,177,000 after buying an additional 141,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.29% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Company Profile

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

