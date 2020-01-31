Zacks: InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) have received a consensus broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus target price of $9.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . an industry rank of 107 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts have recently commented on ICMB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

ICMB stock opened at $7.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $8.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.98. The company has a market capitalization of $96.19 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.29.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . had a positive return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 48.63%. The business had revenue of $8.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.04 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.01%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Sullivan bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $71,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 7,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $48,286.80. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 75,948 shares of company stock worth $532,697. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

