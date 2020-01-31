Zacks: Brokerages Set $4.82 Target Price for DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT)

DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.75 (Hold) from the four analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. DIRTT Environmental’s rating score has declined by 37.5% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus target price of $4.82 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given DIRTT Environmental an industry rank of 52 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DRTT. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of DIRTT Environmental in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. Craig Hallum began coverage on DIRTT Environmental in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DIRTT Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

In other news, Director John Elliott purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.41 per share, with a total value of $34,100.00. Also, COO Jeffrey Calkins purchased 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $29,140.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 47,338 shares of company stock valued at $153,645 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DIRTT Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,514,000. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in DIRTT Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,144,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in DIRTT Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at $3,733,000. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new position in DIRTT Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at $22,284,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in DIRTT Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at $331,000. 7.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRTT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,586. DIRTT Environmental has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $4.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.15.

DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $65.39 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that DIRTT Environmental will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

DIRTT Environmental Company Profile

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacture of customized interiors. It produces its products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The company was founded by Geoff Gosling, Barrie Loberg, Kristin Moore, and Mogens F.

