Zacks: Brokerages Expect Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $867.32 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) will announce sales of $867.32 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Varian Medical Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $855.40 million to $878.50 million. Varian Medical Systems reported sales of $779.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems will report full-year sales of $3.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $3.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Varian Medical Systems.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The company had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Varian Medical Systems from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Varian Medical Systems from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Varian Medical Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.14.

Shares of VAR stock traded down $4.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,521,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,040. Varian Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $103.92 and a 12 month high of $150.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.41, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.03 and its 200 day moving average is $126.13.

In related news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $182,213.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,058,145.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 4,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $636,032.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,829,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,200 shares of company stock worth $2,525,045. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAR. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 4,193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 441,767 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

