Zacks: Brokerages Expect SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) to Announce -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) will report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SVMK’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). SVMK reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that SVMK will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.07). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.04). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SVMK.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 29.90% and a negative net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $79.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.86 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SVMK shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on SVMK from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on SVMK in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.17.

Shares of SVMK traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.82. 525,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,835. SVMK has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -29.70 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.77.

In related news, SVP Lora D. Blum sold 3,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $66,759.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 100,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $2,010,031.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 334,529 shares of company stock valued at $6,484,006 in the last ninety days. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of SVMK in the first quarter worth $248,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SVMK in the first quarter valued at about $189,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SVMK by 158.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after buying an additional 143,816 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in SVMK by 166.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after buying an additional 170,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in SVMK by 26.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 311,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after buying an additional 65,919 shares in the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

