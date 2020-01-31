Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) to report $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nielsen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.43. Nielsen posted earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full-year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.81. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nielsen.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 21.91% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NLSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Nielsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Nielsen to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Nielsen from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nielsen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Nielsen in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Nielsen by 2,265.9% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Nielsen by 66.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nielsen during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nielsen during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NLSN traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,469,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,412,252. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.51 and its 200 day moving average is $21.01. Nielsen has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

