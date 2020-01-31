Zacks: Brokerages Expect Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Brokerages predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) will report $1.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.15 billion and the lowest is $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight posted sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full-year sales of $4.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.35 billion to $4.36 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Church & Dwight.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Church & Dwight to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.81.

In related news, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total value of $1,355,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,623.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.3% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 364,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,426,000 after purchasing an additional 18,482 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at $2,321,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 214,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,161,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,220,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,856,000 after acquiring an additional 32,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $72.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,903,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,154. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.07. Church & Dwight has a 52-week low of $59.64 and a 52-week high of $80.99.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Church & Dwight (CHD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.