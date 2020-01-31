Zacks: Brokerages Expect Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) to Post $0.21 EPS

Analysts expect Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.30. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Brigham Minerals.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $25.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.50 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MNRL shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on Brigham Minerals in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Brigham Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Brigham Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brigham Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.85.

In related news, major shareholder Yorktown X. Associates Llc sold 802,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $13,944,391.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James R. Levy sold 2,955,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $51,371,977.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MNRL. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the second quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the second quarter worth $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the second quarter worth $93,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the second quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the second quarter worth $152,000. 43.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Brigham Minerals stock traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $16.78. The stock had a trading volume of 10,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,247. Brigham Minerals has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $23.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.07.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

