Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) will report earnings per share of $1.38 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Medtronic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the lowest is $1.38. Medtronic reported earnings of $1.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full year earnings of $5.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.58 to $5.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.92 to $6.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Medtronic.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Medtronic from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.59.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 52,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.33, for a total transaction of $5,703,199.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total transaction of $230,736.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,764,312.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,433 shares of company stock valued at $11,704,539 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 188.5% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 393.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 904.8% in the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.15. The company had a trading volume of 5,056,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,143,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.25. Medtronic has a one year low of $82.77 and a one year high of $122.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

