Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.32 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) to report sales of $7.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.33 billion and the lowest is $7.32 billion. Arrow Electronics reported sales of $7.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full year sales of $28.91 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $28.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.04 billion to $28.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Arrow Electronics.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. Arrow Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 13.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARW. Bank of America set a $70.00 price target on shares of Arrow Electronics and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 price target on shares of Arrow Electronics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.88.

ARW stock traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.59. 18,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,276. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Arrow Electronics has a 52 week low of $62.35 and a 52 week high of $86.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of -68.00, a P/E/G ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.36.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 60,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $4,836,814.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,071 shares in the company, valued at $23,738,461.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gail Hamilton sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total transaction of $157,170.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,225 shares of company stock valued at $6,227,396. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 95.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 255,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,198,000 after purchasing an additional 124,994 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 19.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 12.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 15.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

