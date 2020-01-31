Zacks: Analysts Set $22.67 Price Target for Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX)

Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Consol Energy’s rating score has declined by 11.3% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $22.67 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.57 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Consol Energy an industry rank of 222 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

CEIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Consol Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

Shares of CEIX stock opened at $8.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $219.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.39. Consol Energy has a 52 week low of $8.21 and a 52 week high of $38.74.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.41). Consol Energy had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $301.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Consol Energy will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John T. Mills acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CEIX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Consol Energy by 51.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 421,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,216,000 after buying an additional 142,932 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Consol Energy by 13,877.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 116,844 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Consol Energy by 74.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 58,430 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Consol Energy by 119.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 89,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 48,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Consol Energy by 293.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 33,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Consol Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

