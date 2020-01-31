Zacks: Analysts Expect ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) will post ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ZIOPHARM Oncology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.07). ZIOPHARM Oncology posted earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ZIOPHARM Oncology will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ZIOPHARM Oncology.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.34).

ZIOP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James set a $6.50 target price on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.60.

In related news, CAO Kevin G. Lafond sold 11,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $61,251.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 97,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,415.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President David M. Md Mauney sold 22,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $101,892.70. Following the sale, the president now owns 195,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,514.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,068 shares of company stock worth $991,405 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZIOP. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 133,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 22,038 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 645,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 70,244 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,203,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,716,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,007,000 after acquiring an additional 49,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 10.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZIOP traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.00. 78,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,683,014. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $7.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.84. The firm has a market cap of $762.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 10.34, a current ratio of 10.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

