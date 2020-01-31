Zacks: Analysts Expect WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Analysts forecast that WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) will announce earnings per share of $1.03 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for WESCO International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.08. WESCO International posted earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full-year earnings of $5.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.22 to $5.54. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WCC shares. Oppenheimer raised WESCO International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Longbow Research raised WESCO International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet raised WESCO International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised WESCO International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.09.

WCC stock traded down $2.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.41. 1,613,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,608. WESCO International has a twelve month low of $42.03 and a twelve month high of $61.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in WESCO International by 2.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in WESCO International during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in WESCO International by 6.4% during the third quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 25,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in WESCO International by 715.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in WESCO International by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

