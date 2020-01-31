Zacks: Analysts Expect ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.35 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) to report sales of $7.35 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for ViacomCBS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.56 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.09 billion. ViacomCBS reported sales of $4.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 82.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViacomCBS will report full-year sales of $28.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.07 billion to $28.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $29.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.02 billion to $30.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ViacomCBS.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 44.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VIAC shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Macquarie started coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.73.

NASDAQ:VIAC traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.19. 12,966,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,075,267. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.96. ViacomCBS has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $53.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This is an increase from ViacomCBS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 18.50%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

