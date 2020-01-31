Zacks: Analysts Expect STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for STMicroelectronics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.27. STMicroelectronics posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow STMicroelectronics.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. STMicroelectronics’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of STMicroelectronics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

NYSE STM traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,279,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,679,843. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.31. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $14.28 and a twelve month high of $30.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STM. Boston Partners purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

