Zacks: Analysts Expect SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.70 Million

Brokerages expect SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) to announce $3.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for SAGE Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.73 million to $7.36 million. SAGE Therapeutics reported sales of $270,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,270.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SAGE Therapeutics will report full year sales of $8.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.64 million to $12.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $62.18 million, with estimates ranging from $26.00 million to $203.52 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SAGE Therapeutics.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.41) by ($0.07). SAGE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.00% and a negative net margin of 12,931.34%. The company had revenue of $3.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.63) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35600.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Svb Leerink upgraded SAGE Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on SAGE Therapeutics from $200.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on SAGE Therapeutics from $200.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on SAGE Therapeutics from $203.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,182. SAGE Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $56.50 and a fifty-two week high of $193.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 12.67 and a quick ratio of 12.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.06.

In other SAGE Therapeutics news, CEO Jeffrey M. Jonas acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.20 per share, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,500,826. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Albert Robichaud acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,604,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 102,592 shares in the company, valued at $6,582,302.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

