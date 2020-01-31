Zacks: Analysts Expect MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.71 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) will announce ($0.71) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is ($1.42). MacroGenics reported earnings of ($1.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full year earnings of ($3.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.71) to ($2.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.94) to ($2.32). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MacroGenics.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.03. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 303.08%. The company had revenue of $18.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Leerink Swann cut their price objective on MacroGenics from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. MacroGenics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.98.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in MacroGenics by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its position in shares of MacroGenics by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 1,060,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,533,000 after acquiring an additional 260,627 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of MacroGenics by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of MacroGenics by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MGNX opened at $9.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. MacroGenics has a twelve month low of $7.43 and a twelve month high of $32.32. The company has a market cap of $487.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.91 and its 200 day moving average is $11.74.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

