Zacks: Analysts Expect Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.19 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) will report sales of $16.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.94 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $16.42 billion. Lowe’s Companies reported sales of $15.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full-year sales of $72.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $72.06 billion to $72.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $74.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $73.83 billion to $75.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lowe’s Companies.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 146.62% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Nomura lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $114.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.88.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOW. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $193,572,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 281.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,547,147 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $185,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,155 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 456.1% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,222,183 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $123,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,390 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at about $77,131,000. Finally, Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,123,000. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LOW traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $119.72. 3,471,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,595,243. The company has a market capitalization of $92.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.13. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $91.60 and a 52-week high of $123.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.