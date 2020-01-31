Zacks: Analysts Expect Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) will report ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Liberty Oilfield Services reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 114.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $1.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Liberty Oilfield Services.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.12). Liberty Oilfield Services had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $515.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.04 million.

LBRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.39.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 5,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $51,865,000.00. 6.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBRT. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 3,155.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,055,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,045 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,459,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,285,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,998,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,531,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,139,000 after acquiring an additional 161,045 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:LBRT traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.48. The company had a trading volume of 612,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,551. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $17.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Liberty Oilfield Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

