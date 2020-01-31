Zacks: Analysts Expect Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) will report earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Cronos Group posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cronos Group.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cronos Group had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 4,086.41%. The business had revenue of $10.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.42 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a $12.00 price objective on Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on shares of Cronos Group from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Cronos Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.54.

Shares of CRON traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.10. 68,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,569,234. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 3.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.51. Cronos Group has a 12 month low of $6.04 and a 12 month high of $25.10.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Cronos Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 100,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,045,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cronos Group (CRON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.