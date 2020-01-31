Zacks: Analysts Expect CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) to Announce $0.07 EPS

Equities research analysts expect CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) to announce earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CorePoint Lodging’s earnings. CorePoint Lodging reported earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 80%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging will report full-year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.46 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CorePoint Lodging.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 7.28% and a negative net margin of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.31 million.

CPLG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on CorePoint Lodging in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut CorePoint Lodging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CorePoint Lodging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 244.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 8,031 shares during the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPLG stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,950. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.26. CorePoint Lodging has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $14.93. The stock has a market cap of $532.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.72%. CorePoint Lodging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.83%.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, Texas.

