Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) to Announce $0.99 EPS

Analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) will post $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the highest is $0.99. Watts Water Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Watts Water Technologies.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $394.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.44 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Watts Water Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.75.

Shares of NYSE WTS traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.74. 112,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.07. Watts Water Technologies has a 1-year low of $72.35 and a 1-year high of $103.10.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.82, for a total value of $204,958.98. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 30,223 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,365,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $669,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

