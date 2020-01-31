Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $98.08 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) will post $98.08 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $85.00 million to $118.03 million. PTC Therapeutics posted sales of $86.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $303.03 million for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $425.35 million, with estimates ranging from $372.00 million to $515.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PTC Therapeutics.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.15). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.92% and a negative net margin of 74.86%. The company had revenue of $71.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.06) EPS. PTC Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PTCT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. PTC Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

In other news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 1,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $86,561.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,004.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 13,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $687,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,304.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,877 shares of company stock worth $1,979,457. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,070,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $228,180,000 after acquiring an additional 102,485 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,502,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,619,000 after acquiring an additional 394,773 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,867,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,028,000 after acquiring an additional 342,747 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,089,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,037,000 after acquiring an additional 570,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 1.3% in the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,640,000 after purchasing an additional 25,615 shares during the period. 99.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.23. 716,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,845. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.25. PTC Therapeutics has a one year low of $28.97 and a one year high of $54.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PTC Therapeutics (PTCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.